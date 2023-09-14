Padres

On Friar Podcast: What do you want to talk about? Our Padres Twitter (X?) mailbag

How much will the roster change shape and who will be calling the shots in 2024?

We are in the home stretch. Changes are likely coming, but for now the team is trucking through the final weeks of the season. So what do you want to talk about? We asked and you answered. Darnay and Todd dive into Melvin, Preller, blowing it up, running it back and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

