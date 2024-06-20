Padres

On Friar Podcast: Should We Be Mad at Manny? Is Waldron The Ace? Everyone's hurt

Manny's hustle again was a big topic this past week.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The Padres are back home from a tough road trip. Derek lets us know the vibe in the clubhouse ahead of the Brewers series? Manny didn't hustle. But then he did. And now everyone is writing and talking about it. Should we be made at him? Darnay think it's all overblown. Apparently Matt Waldron is the Padres' stopper. And everyone is injured.

