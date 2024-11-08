Padres

On Friar Podcast: Shildt's Extension, Profar and Kim, Offseason Moves Begin

If the squad can only keep Profar or Kim, who should it be? Plus an early look at free agent possibilities.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The offseason is truly underway! Mike Shildt and A.J. Preller were all smiles when they announced Shildt's two-year extension. Has the Padres' GM finally found his skipper? Derek and Darnay share their thoughts on the news we expected. Do they have any chance of keeping Ha-Seong Kim? What's the forecast for Jurickson Profar? Preller spoke at GM meetings. The guys share some early targets on the free agent market.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us