On Friar Podcast: Shildt's Extension, Profar and Kim, Offseason Moves Begin

The offseason is truly underway! Mike Shildt and A.J. Preller were all smiles when they announced Shildt's two-year extension. Has the Padres' GM finally found his skipper? Derek and Darnay share their thoughts on the news we expected. Do they have any chance of keeping Ha-Seong Kim? What's the forecast for Jurickson Profar? Preller spoke at GM meetings. The guys share some early targets on the free agent market.

