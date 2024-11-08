On Friar Podcast: Shildt's Extension, Profar and Kim, Offseason Moves Begin

The offseason is truly underway! Mike Shildt and A.J. Preller were all smiles when they announced Shildt's two-year extension. Has the Padres' GM finally found his skipper? Derek and Darnay share their thoughts on the news we expected. Do they have any chance of keeping Ha-Seong Kim? What's the forecast for Jurickson Profar? Preller spoke at GM meetings. The guys share some early targets on the free agent market.
LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.