On Friar Podcast: Sheel Seidler's Lawsuit and the Uncertain Future of the Padres

Peter Seidler's widow and the late owner's brothers are at odds over who should have control of the franchise.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

We expected to be talking about Roki Sasaki and Luis Arraez rumors. A bombshell Monday morning changed that. Sheel Seidler has filed a lawsuit in hopes of gaining control of the Padres franchise from her late husband's brothers. Derek and Darnay discuss the main points of her complaint, the two sides' differing visions for the franchise, and the impact of the power struggle on the organization and its fans.

