On Friar Podcast: Sasaki Sweepstakes, Big Roster Questions with Kyle Glaser

Everyone's talking about Roki Sasaki! Kyle Glaser returns to give us the lowdown on the young Japanese star. What makes him so good, and what are the Padres' chances of landing him? Plus, Salas and De Vries are getting their fall hacks in - what should we take from their performance? Kyle also weighs in on the key roster questions facing A.J. Preller. And Jackson Merrill for Rookie of the Year?

