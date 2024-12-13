Padres

On Friar Podcast: Sasaki, Cease, Bogaerts?! Sammy Levitt Wraps Winter Meetings

The guys try to read between the lines after a few days of speculation but no real movement.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

Sammy Levitt returns to share what he learned in Dallas at Winter Meetings. We finally heard from Roki Sasaki's camp - was there any news of substance amongst all the noise? The Padres might need to deal Dylan Cease. And are teams hitting up A.J. Preller about Xander Bogaerts?! Pitchers are moving at a high price. And we can finally stop fantasizing about Garrett Crochet, thank goodness.

