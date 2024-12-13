On Friar Podcast: Sasaki, Cease, Bogaerts?! Sammy Levitt Wraps Winter Meetings

Sammy Levitt returns to share what he learned in Dallas at Winter Meetings. We finally heard from Roki Sasaki's camp - was there any news of substance amongst all the noise? The Padres might need to deal Dylan Cease. And are teams hitting up A.J. Preller about Xander Bogaerts?! Pitchers are moving at a high price. And we can finally stop fantasizing about Garrett Crochet, thank goodness.

