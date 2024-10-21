On Friar Podcast: Preller Addresses Padres' Biggest Questions Heading into 2025

A.J. Preller seemed to push all the right buttons in 2024, and it got the Padres back to the postseason. Now can they make it back to back trips to the playoffs? Preller wrapped up their bounce back season and began to look ahead to 2025 in a lengthy chat with reporters. Will they extend Mike Shildt? What about Arraez, Cease, King and Merrill? Where do things stand with Ha-Seong Kim and what does he expect from Xander Bogaerts? And how much dough will he have to spend? Derek and Darnay discuss the big talking points.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.