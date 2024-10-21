Padres

On Friar Podcast: Preller Addresses Padres' Biggest Questions Heading into 2025

How much will he be able to spend? Will Mike Shildt get an extension? And can they finally make the playoffs in back-to-back years?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

A.J. Preller seemed to push all the right buttons in 2024, and it got the Padres back to the postseason. Now can they make it back to back trips to the playoffs? Preller wrapped up their bounce back season and began to look ahead to 2025 in a lengthy chat with reporters. Will they extend Mike Shildt? What about Arraez, Cease, King and Merrill? Where do things stand with Ha-Seong Kim and what does he expect from Xander Bogaerts? And how much dough will he have to spend? Derek and Darnay discuss the big talking points.

