On Friar Podcast: Padres Look Primed for a Deep Run with Ryan Phillips

As the playoff race tightened up the Padres heated up. On the heels of an impressive series win over Houston -and ahead of a weekend that could see them clinch a playoff spot at Petco - Darnay has Sports Illustrated Senior writer and Padres diehard Ryan Phillips in to examine a squad that seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time. Dylan Cease capped a week where starters were on point. Manny Machado is playing like an MVP and Fernando Tatis Jr. has had a power surge. Things got weird against the Astros, in a series that Manny hopes was a World Series preview. And the magic number is dwindling...
