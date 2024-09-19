On Friar Podcast: Padres Look Primed for a Deep Run with Ryan Phillips

As the playoff race tightened up the Padres heated up. On the heels of an impressive series win over Houston -and ahead of a weekend that could see them clinch a playoff spot at Petco - Darnay has Sports Illustrated Senior writer and Padres diehard Ryan Phillips in to examine a squad that seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time. Dylan Cease capped a week where starters were on point. Manny Machado is playing like an MVP and Fernando Tatis Jr. has had a power surge. Things got weird against the Astros, in a series that Manny hopes was a World Series preview. And the magic number is dwindling...

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.