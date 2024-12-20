On Friar Podcast: Padres Holiday Wish List

'Tis the season! Derek and Darnay share what's on their Padres Holiday Wish List. We all know what (or rather, who) is at the very top. Everyone wants Roki Sasaki this season. What about a new deal for Jurickson Profar? Some extra pop in the lineup? Another Preller masterclass featuring Dylan Cease? How about Fernando Tatis Jr. having an MVP season or Xander looking like Xander. The guys dream of a bountiful Holiday haul, and discuss rumblings around the team.

