On Friar Podcast: Padres Holiday Wish List

One guy is at the top of just about everyone's list this winter.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

'Tis the season! Derek and Darnay share what's on their Padres Holiday Wish List. We all know what (or rather, who) is at the very top. Everyone wants Roki Sasaki this season. What about a new deal for Jurickson Profar? Some extra pop in the lineup? Another Preller masterclass featuring Dylan Cease? How about Fernando Tatis Jr. having an MVP season or Xander looking like Xander. The guys dream of a bountiful Holiday haul, and discuss rumblings around the team.

