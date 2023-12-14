On Friar Podcast: Padres Holiday wish list, what moves would brighten spirits after a tough week?

Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger. Juan Soto is a Yankee. Needless to say, the Padres have some work to do.

San Diego got back two things it desperately needed in the Soto deal: pitching depth and financial flexibility. Now the question is, what are they going to do about it? The OnFriar Podcast has some ideas.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp have a holiday wish list for the Friars, a few ideas for AJ Preller to consider as he continues reimagining the team that still has plenty of high-end superstar talent, but needs to find the mortar between the bricks. Some of them are fun. Some are serious. Some are ridiculous (yes, those are Derek's ideas). But, all of them will make you think about what could be in 2024 and beyond.

