On Friar Podcast: Gearing Up for Spring Training with Bob Scanlan

The Padres will be in Peoria next week, so who better to get us geared up for Spring Training than a guy who knows this time of year well. Padres TV reporter Bob Scanlan shares his insight on the work that gets done this time of year. How does a prospect know when he's ready? And how much development can happen during the spring? What does Scan think of the re-tooled bullpen? Speaking of the bullpen, Josh Hader got some stuff off his chest about his last season in San Diego. That and more with Scan!

