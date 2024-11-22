Padres

On Friar Podcast: De Vries, Salas and Prospects We Need to Know with John Conniff

What should we expect from the club's prized duo? And who might be ready to contribute to the Padres in 2025?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

A.J. Preller was busy swinging key deals throughout the 2024 that turned the Padres into a contender, and left few familiar names on the farm. So who will we need to know in 2025? Our friend John Conniff from MadFriars returns, stocked with scouting reports on the biggest names in the system. Ethan Salas and Leo De Vries are the gems, who are the most promising prospects behind them? And who has a shot at helping out at the big league level in 2025? Plus some thoughts on the Padres' place in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.

