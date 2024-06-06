On Friar Podcast: Are Padres Just a .500 Team? Adding Injury to Insult as Team Flounders

The Padres are coming off being swept three games by the Angels. They are now the only team in the MLB to not have a sweep this season. After the series, is it fair to say that they are just a .500 team? They have lost four games in a row and welcome a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Is Manny Machado headed to the IL? Plus, an update on pitcher Joe Musgrove and the latest on his shoulder injury.
LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.
