On Friar Podcast: All-Stars, Walk Offs, and a Necessary Upgrade with Sammy Levitt

Sammy Levitt joins the show! What's it like having a front row seat to all these walk off wins? Late game heroics fueled the Padres' hot streak. But Arizona slowed them down over the weekend. Mike Shildt doesn't think the bullpen is a problem, but the numbers suggest otherwise. Is that the biggest need at the Trade Deadline? Five All-Stars! The entire outfield! He shares his takeaways from getting to know Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar and the crew headed to Arlington.

