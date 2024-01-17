Aztecs

Offensive boards, LeDee's Double-Double helps Aztecs rebound against Nevada

San Diego State had a 19-rebound advantage, with 20 coming on the offensive glass.

By Darnay Tripp and The Associated Press

The Aztecs needed to rebound, and they did that - quite literally - on Wednesday night.

Jaedon LeDee scored 22 points as San Diego State beat Nevada 71-59.

LeDee had 12 rebounds and three steals for the Aztecs (15-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Reese Waters scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Lamont Butler shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

San Diego State had a 44-25 advantage on the glass, with 20 rebounds contributing to 18 second chance points. The Aztecs' stingy defense also helped generate 15 fast break points.

The Aztecs led by 16 at one point in the first half. Nevada came back to tie it up at various points in the second. LeDee put SDSU in control for good, scoring six unanswered after the teams were deadlocked at 53 apiece.

Waters had 17 total points in the first four Mountain West games since his 22-point outburst at Gonzaga.

The win helps San Diego State shake off their first conference defeat. On Saturday New Mexico had a 47-37 edge on the boards and blocked 14 shots to beat the Aztecs 88-70.

The Wolf Pack (15-3, 2-2) were led in scoring by Tre Coleman, who finished with 16 points. Kenan Blackshear added 14 points, seven assists and three steals for Nevada. Jarod Lucas also had nine points and two steals.

