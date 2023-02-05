NBA Twitter goes wild after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Kyrie Irving is on the move … again.
On Friday, the 30-year-old All-Star guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and now it's official just 48 hours later.
The Nets have traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that includes Brooklyn's Markieff Morris and the Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to reports.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Once news (and details) of the deal hit the web, NBA Twitter went into a frenzy:
SportsWrap
The top sports headlines of the day
Dinwiddie, who played for Brooklyn from 2016-2021, is making a return to the team after averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists this season in Dallas.
Now, Irving will be joining Luka Doncic and the Mavs, which adds much-needed help and a second star to pair with Doncic after Jalen Brunson walked in free agency. This move also gives Dallas a push in the Western Conference.
The Mavericks sit at 28-26 after Saturday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors, which has them in sixth in the West standings. That puts them just 2.5 games back from the third-place Sacramento Kings and three games ahead of the 13th-place Los Angeles Lakers.
While other teams did express interest in Irving, General Manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd have long-standing relationships with Irving that most likely aided in finalizing the deal.
Irving is reportedly excited about the deal and ready to move in a better direction with Dallas.
There's no indication of how this move will affect Nets star Kevin Durant's future with the team but only time will tell.