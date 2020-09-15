MLB Sets Postseason Schedule, Petco to Host Two American League Series

We knew there would be no true home field advantage in the Major League Baseball postseason. Turns out, after the Wild Card series there will be no home fields at all.

MLB announced its plan for the playoffs Tuesday morning. Higher seeded teams will host the eight Wild Card Series. The league chose sites to host the Division Series, Championship Series and World Series.

By locking the final three rounds into single sites, the league will eliminate travel and hopes to limit the chances of a coronavirus outbreak among any of the remaining teams.

The 2020 @MLB Postseason will begin with the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday, 9/29, while Game One of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas will be played on Tuesday, 10/20. pic.twitter.com/KSzWMSAcBk — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 15, 2020

No matter what the Padres do in the first round, Petco Park will see postseason baseball leading up to the World Series.

East Village will be the backdrop for one American League Division Series, and will host the ALCS. The other ALDS will take place at Dodger Stadium.

Meanwhile, Arlington and Houston will welcome the final four National League teams. The first year Globe Life Field in Arlington - the home of the Rangers - will host the NLCS and the World Series.

The Padres are currently projected as the No. 4 seed, following the Dodgers and the winners of the NL East and NL Central. Based on the bracket released by Major League Baseball, the Padres would play in Arlington if they advanced to the NLDS. Their path would not change if they overtook the Dodgers for first place in the NL West, and the top seed in the National League.

Major League Baseball also released dates for this year's playoff games. The National League's best-of-three Wild Card Series are scheduled to be played Wednesday September 30th through Friday October 2nd. The Padres are in position to host their matchup at Petco Park.

The NLDS and NLCS will be played without any days off. The Division Series will begin Tuesday, October 6th with a deciding game five scheduled for Saturday October 10th. The best-of-seven Championship Series is set to begin Monday October 12th, and conclude as late as Sunday the 18th.

The World Series will begin Tuesday, October 20th and will include a pair of off days, with game seven penciled in for Wednesday October 28th.