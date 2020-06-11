Listen: #OnFriar Podcast – Breaking Down the Padres Picks from Day One of the MLB Draft

The Padres continued their trend of taking high schoolers early in the MLB Draft. On Wednesday they got one well known talent, and one late-bloomer.

What do we know about Robert Hassell and Justin Lange?

Derek and Darnay share their takeaways from day one of the draft, with some insight from Padres Director of Scouting Mark Conner. He explains why Hassell is so highly touted, and why they were comfortable taking him with the eighth overall pick. He also breaks down Lange's recent development, and why it was enough to sell the team on the right-handed pitcher at the 34th overall pick.

For your viewing pleasure, Padres No. 8 pick @robert_hassell3 going yard twice in the Little League World Series. pic.twitter.com/M3TSDpvdaI — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) June 11, 2020

The guys also checked in with John Conniff, who covers the Padres farm system and top prospects for MadFriars. He shared his thoughts on both picks, how they project long term, and where they fit within the rest of the club's minor league talent.

