Padres

Listen: #OnFriar Podcast – Breaking Down the Padres Picks from Day One of the MLB Draft

Can Robert Hassell be as good as advertised? Can Justin Lange go from late-bloomer to big league starter? The guys discuss.

By Darnay Tripp

SECAUCUS, NJ – JUNE 10: Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announces the 34th pick of the 2020 MLB Draft is Justin Lange by the San Diego Padres during the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft at MLB Network on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Padres continued their trend of taking high schoolers early in the MLB Draft. On Wednesday they got one well known talent, and one late-bloomer.

What do we know about Robert Hassell and Justin Lange?

Derek and Darnay share their takeaways from day one of the draft, with some insight from Padres Director of Scouting Mark Conner. He explains why Hassell is so highly touted, and why they were comfortable taking him with the eighth overall pick. He also breaks down Lange's recent development, and why it was enough to sell the team on the right-handed pitcher at the 34th overall pick.

The guys also checked in with John Conniff, who covers the Padres farm system and top prospects for MadFriars. He shared his thoughts on both picks, how they project long term, and where they fit within the rest of the club's minor league talent.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher & Spotify

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBOn FriarRobert HassellJustin Lange
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us