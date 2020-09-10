LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Will the Padres Win Every MLB Award? Almost.

We know there's a great chance Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth will take home some hardware at season's end. But they aren't the only Padres who have put themselves in position to get some recognition during MLB Awards season.

Derek and Darnay go down the list of likely candidates, and then wrap up with another edition of Three Up, Three Down featuring Trevor Rosenthal, Chris Paddack, Jorge Mateo, Eric Hosmer and more.

