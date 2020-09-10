Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Will the Padres Win Every MLB Award? Almost.

MVP? Looks like it. Rookie of the Year? Duh. What others could be headed their way?

By Darnay Tripp

We know there's a great chance Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth will take home some hardware at season's end. But they aren't the only Padres who have put themselves in position to get some recognition during MLB Awards season.

Derek and Darnay go down the list of likely candidates, and then wrap up with another edition of Three Up, Three Down featuring Trevor Rosenthal, Chris Paddack, Jorge Mateo, Eric Hosmer and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

