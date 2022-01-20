LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – What Happens Next for the Padres? With Baseball America's Kyle Glaser

San Diego guy turned Baseball America National Writer Kyle Glaser returns to assess the short and long term future of the Padres. Kyle tells the guys about the prospect creating the most buzz within the organization. And where are we with MacKenzie Gore? He shares his insight.

Kyle explains whether the Padres should go all in now, or hold onto their key prospects. Derek asks about a couple first rounders from San Diego. Some thoughts on the club's new international class and their reputation for player development, before Kyle shares his outlook on the MLB lockout.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.