Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – We Didn't Make a Case for the Owners, But Did Ask if One Exists (Nope!)

Public opinion is slanted heavily against the owners, and it's hard to see this thing any other way - even if you try.

By Darnay Tripp

We now know the lockout will cost us games. Now what? Darnay and Todd assess the road ahead, then fail in an attempt to find an argument in favor of Major League Baseball's owners.

It looks like the postseason is expanding and other rule changes could be on the way, the guys share their thoughts. There are Vegas odds on how long this thing will go. And what will the vibe be like when Opening Day does roll around? They discuss how fans might react when that day arrives.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresMajor League BaseballOn Friar
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us