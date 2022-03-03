LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – We Didn't Make a Case for the Owners, But Did Ask if One Exists (Nope!)

We now know the lockout will cost us games. Now what? Darnay and Todd assess the road ahead, then fail in an attempt to find an argument in favor of Major League Baseball's owners.

It looks like the postseason is expanding and other rule changes could be on the way, the guys share their thoughts. There are Vegas odds on how long this thing will go. And what will the vibe be like when Opening Day does roll around? They discuss how fans might react when that day arrives.

