LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Spring Training Trends and Signs of Hope

Opening Day is fast approaching and reason for optimism extends beyond the Padres' loaded roster. 

By Darnay Tripp

There is hope on the horizon, with three weeks to go until Opening Day. Derek and Darnay reflect on the last year, then discuss the possibility of fans in the stands at Opening Day. What did we learn this week from team CEO Erik Greupner?

Then they turn their attention to the action on the field, and what to make of various Spring Training trends, before closing with some thoughts on why the MacKenzie Gore decision is a no-brainer.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

