LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Opening Day is Almost Here, What'd Jesse Agler Learn This Spring?

Jesse Agler is the radio voice of the San Diego Padres on 97.3 The Fan, and he was kind enough to share his takeaways from Spring Training.

What impact will the short runway have on the club early in the season, especially the rotation? Jesse shares his thoughts on how Bob Melvin manages his team and manages the media, and why Ruben Niebla is so highly thought of. Who does he get most excited to see on the lineup card? The guys discuss Luke Voit and try to put a positive spin on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s absence.

They get all of that out of the way before tackling the hard-hitting questions that have had Padres Twitter buzzing the last couple weeks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.