LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Observations from Peoria

Loads of talent, a bunch of new faces, enormous expectations, and some changes to Spring Training in 2021.

By Darnay Tripp

Spring Training is going full speed. After a few days in Peoria Darnay shares some observations from his time at the Padres facility. He and Derek discuss the team's outlook on their World Series potential. How is Ha-Seong Kim fitting in? Plus, a drill that brought the team back down to earth, and pitchers knocking off some rust. Oh, and some thoughts about that one trade rumor.

