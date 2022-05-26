LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Numbers That Help Explain the Padres' Offensive Struggles

The Padres slumped again at the plate in their series loss to Milwaukee - but what's at the root of their offensive inconsistency?

Derek and Darnay look at some stats and trends, including spots in the lineup that aren't producing. How bad have their leadoff guys been? Real bad. They look at a few scoring splits that stand out, and take a stab at Luke Voit and Jake Cronenworth's slow starts. To swing or not to swing at the first pitch?

The guys then turn their attention to pitching, including optimism for the bullpen and Blake Snell. And in the words of Manny Machado: Pay That Man.

