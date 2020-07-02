Listen: On Friar Podcast – Expectations for Spring Training 2.0, And an Inside Look at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Despite enormous obstacles, two summertime traditions are back this week.

Baseball and hot dogs. Major League Baseball teams returned for Spring Training 2.0, and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will go down without fans on July 4th. The latest episode of On Friar tackles both.

Derek and Darnay discuss their expectations for the Padres, as they gather to prepare for the 60-game 2020 season. How will coronavirus impact their preparations, and alter their approach? What players could play key roles in a season unlike any other?

Darnay also caught up with MLB.com Padres beat writer AJ Cassavell to break down the team's player pool, and AJ Preller's aggressive approach in including prospects in their 60-man group.

Cassavell explains what CJ Abrams and Luis Campusano could provide, and why it makes sense that 18-year-old Robert Hassell is included despite the unlikelihood of him suiting up for the team in 2020.

"He went maybe even beyond what you would've expected from AJ Preller."



One group of players stood out when the Padres released its player pool.



More from @AJCassavell on @nbcsandiego at 6:50 on the club using the coming weeks and months to develop its young talent. pic.twitter.com/qTJASygYCQ — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) June 30, 2020

Then Todd takes over the podcast, to discuss the world of competitive eating with Crazy Legs Conti. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest veteran discusses the world famous event, and stars like Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi.

He also shares his experiences in the sport, and what it takes to get "in shape" for eating competitions.

With the event just 2 days away, 14 time participant Crazy Legs Conti gives us an inside look & shares stories from Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest. If u want to hear his food resume watch this! Full story 6pm @nbcsandiego @originalnathans @eatingcontest pic.twitter.com/Vl1CJyCjZ7 — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) July 2, 2020

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher & Spotify.