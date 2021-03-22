LISTEN: On Friar – Getting Knocks with Craig Stammen

With Spring Training winding down, and Opening Day less than two weeks away the guys catch up with Padres pitcher Craig Stammen. He shares his thoughts on the team's big offseason, and evaluates his stellar spring - the highlight of which came Sunday he got the green light to swing away. He talks about hitting and how the chance to do so made him feel like a little league.

Craig explains the intensity that comes with games against the Dodgers from a player's perspective, and the playoff expectations surrounding the Padres. The guys ask him about their talented bullpen, and Craig gives a scouting report on the team's top golfers.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.