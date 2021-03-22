Padres

LISTEN: On Friar – Getting Knocks with Craig Stammen

The veteran reliever was the first Padres pitcher to swing the bat at Spring Training, and made the most of the opportunity on Sunday.

By Darnay Tripp

With Spring Training winding down, and Opening Day less than two weeks away the guys catch up with Padres pitcher Craig Stammen. He shares his thoughts on the team's big offseason, and evaluates his stellar spring - the highlight of which came Sunday he got the green light to swing away. He talks about hitting and how the chance to do so made him feel like a little league.

Craig explains the intensity that comes with games against the Dodgers from a player's perspective, and the playoff expectations surrounding the Padres. The guys ask him about their talented bullpen, and Craig gives a scouting report on the team's top golfers.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 192 Positive COVID-19 Cases, Two Additional Deaths Reported

coronavirus vaccine Dec 16, 2020

Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresMajor League BaseballOn Friar
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us