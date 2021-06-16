LeBron James

LeBron James Sounds Off on Injuries in 2021 NBA Playoffs

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

LeBron James sounds off on injuries in 2021 NBA Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have featured some thrilling matchups -- along with many injuries to star players. Now, LeBron James is weighing in.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

2021 US Open 23 hours ago

Trophy Time At Torrey: Defending Champion Bryson DeChambeau Returns U.S. Open Trophy

2021 US Open 22 hours ago

Charley Hoffman Shooting for Storybook U.S. Open Victory at Torrey Pines

James tweeted, "They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen." Last fall, James had expressed concern about the short turnaround between the end of the 2020 playoffs in October and the beginning of the 2020-21 season in late December. Games in the 2020-21 season were also condensed, especially for teams that had a lot of postponements due to health and safety protocols amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

James added, "I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now."

On Wednesday, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out of the Clippers' Game 5 against the Jazz with a feared ACL injury. As James noted, Leonard became the eighth All-Star to miss a playoff game this year, which is the most in NBA history, according to Elias Sports.

Anthony Davis, Joel EmbiidJaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are the other All-Stars who have missed time in the playoffs.

James and the Lakers lost in the first round, 4-2, to the Suns. Phoenix is the only team into the conference finals after sweeping Denver, as the three other second-round series are guaranteed to go at least six games.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

LeBron JamesNBANBA Playoffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us