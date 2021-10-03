LA Galaxy Unveils Statue of Landon Donovan at Dignity Health Sports Park

Former LA Galaxy star 39-year-old Landon Donovan was honored by his former team Sunday with a day of tributes, highlighted by the unveiling of a statue at Dignity Health Sports Park and his induction into the Galaxy's Ring of Honor.

Donovan joins David Beckham as the only Galaxy players to receive a statue at the Carson venue.

It was unveiled prior to Sunday evening's match against crosstown rival LAFC.

At halftime, Donovan was inducted into the LA Galaxy's Ring of Honor alongside the names of Beckham, Mauricio Cienfuegos, Doug Hamilton and Cobi Jones.

“Throughout my career, I realized the most important ability I had was my availability,” Donovan told the crowd. “I was always on the field. That was a lesson that I carried with me all the time. I took care of myself, be smart, be careful and it's the reason why this happens.”

“You don't get this (statue) for being good for two year, three years or five years, it's for doing it over time,'' he told the assembled crowd.

“Growing up, I never would have imagined being honored with a statue. It's a very special feeling of which I'm incredibly proud,” Donovan said in August when the honors were announced. “I spent some of the most formative years of my life with the Galaxy and the club's fans are a part of my family. I'm proud to share a moment like this with them.”

On Sunday morning, a mural painted as part of Landon Donovan's Legacy Project was unveiled at Bonita Street Elementary School in Carson. Donovan played for the Galaxy from 2005-14 and again in 2016. He scored a team-record 113 goals and tallied 107 assists in 253 regular-season games, helping the Galaxy win four MLS Cup titles (2005, 2011, 2012, 2014).

He's now the coach of San Diego Loyal SC in the USL.

“We look forward to honoring one of the most impactful players in LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer and U.S. Men's National Team history,” Galaxy President Chris Klein said. “Landon helped our club claim four MLS Cup titles and set numerous records for both club and country. He has played a pivotal role in establishing the LA Galaxy as the league's most iconic and successful club. We are excited to welcome him back home for this special occasion.”

The Ontario native also played for Bayer Leverkusen, the San Jose Earthquakes, Bayern Munich, Everton and Club Leon.

He has the most goals (25) and assists (15) in MLS playoff history, and is also the leading scorer in MLS All-Star history, with six goals.

During his career with the United States Men's National Team, Donovan became the USMNT's joint leading goal scorer (57) and the all-time leader in assists (58). He is second in USMNT appearances (157) to fellow LA Galaxy legend Cobi Jones.

Donovan last played professionally in 2019 for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League.

