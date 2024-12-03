San Diego Padres

Catcher Kyle Higashioka leaves Padres after signing with Texas Rangers

After a career year in San Diego, free-agent catcher Kyle Higashioka signed a two-year contract with the Rangers

By Todd Strain

SAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 26: Kyle Higashioka #20 of the San Diego Padres hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres June 26, 2024 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Kyle Higashioka, who plugged a hole at catcher for the San Diego Padres in a big way last season, is leaving for Texas.

Monday, Higashioka's one-year run with the Padres came to an end when the 35-year-old signed a free-agent contract with the Rangers.

Higashioka had a career year in his only season with the Padres, hitting 17 home runs with a .476 slugging percentage. The veteran catcher was clutch in the postseason, too, hitting home runs in both Wild Card games against the Atlanta Braves, and another in the division series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to MLB.com, Higashioka inked a two-year contract with a mutual option for the 2027 season.

