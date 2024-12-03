Catcher Kyle Higashioka leaves Padres after signing with Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka, who plugged a hole at catcher for the San Diego Padres in a big way last season, is leaving for Texas.

Monday, Higashioka's one-year run with the Padres came to an end when the 35-year-old signed a free-agent contract with the Rangers.

Higashioka had a career year in his only season with the Padres, hitting 17 home runs with a .476 slugging percentage. The veteran catcher was clutch in the postseason, too, hitting home runs in both Wild Card games against the Atlanta Braves, and another in the division series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gettin’ Higgy wit it!



We've signed C Kyle Higashioka to a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2027. pic.twitter.com/5j72Znb3Op — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 3, 2024

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

According to MLB.com, Higashioka inked a two-year contract with a mutual option for the 2027 season.