Keshad Johnson Will Not Return to SDSU Next Season

News of another member of San Diego State's Final Four team testing the NBA waters didn't come as a surprise, but the additional wrinkle to Wednesday's news did.

Forward Keshad Johnson will not return to the Aztecs next season. He will maintain his college eligibility while going through the NBA's pre-draft process and enter the transfer portal.

Johnson announced the decision on social media, before SDSU released a statement saying that the two-year starter is leaving the program

“After consultation with my family and close advisors, I’ve made the difficult decision to conclude my SDSU career and make myself available for the NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal to explore all my options,” Johnson said. “I want to thank Coach Dutcher, the entire coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone in Aztec Nation for the support and love they have shown me and my family during my four years at San Diego State.”

Johnson has one year remaining of college eligibility after playing four seasons on the Mesa. He averaged 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds this past season, after posting nearly identical numbers as a junior. The athletic forward converted on over 53 percent of his field goal attempts in each of those years.

“We can’t thank Keshad enough for everything he has done for our program in the last four years and wish him nothing but the best as he moves into this next phase of his career,” head coach Brian Dutcher said in the program's statement. “He has grown into a leader both on and off the court and is the quintessential example of a student-athlete, excelling in the classroom as well as on the court. He is an Aztec for life and will always occupy a huge presence on The Mesa.”

Johnson is the third member of San Diego State's history-making team to test the NBA waters. Forward Jaedon LeDee and guard Lamont Butler have declared, with each maintaining their college eligibility. Both are expected to return to SDSU if they pass on professional opportunities.

Dutcher has landed one player in the transfer portal, bringing in Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Reese Dixon-Waters. The six-foot-six-inch guard committed to the Aztecs Tuesday. He averaged 9.8 points for USC this past season.