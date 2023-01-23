How to Watch 2023 US Figure Skating Championships: Schedule, Athletes, More

It’s time to crown some national champions.

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are being held this week in San Jose, Calif.

Not only are national titles up for grabs in the men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance programs, but skaters will also be competing for trips to Japan for the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships. The U.S. can send three skaters from each discipline to worlds, which take place in March.

From the schedule to a list of the participating athletes and more, here’s what to know about the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships.

When are the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships?

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships run from Monday, Jan. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 29. The senior competitions get underway Thursday and end on Sunday.

Where are the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships?

The event is being held at the SAP Center, home of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

What TV channel are the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships on?

NBC and USA Network will broadcast the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

How to stream the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships

You can catch all of the figure skating action on Peacock.

NBC and USA broadcasts will be available to stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, as well.

What is the TV schedule for the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships?

Here’s a full look at the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Jan. 26

Pairs’ short program: 3:30-5:45 p.m., Peacock

Rhythm dance: 6:30-9 p.m., Peacock

Rhythm dance: 7-9 p.m., USA Network

Women’s short program: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Peacock

Women’s short program: 10 p.m.-12 a.m., USA Network

Jan. 27

Men’s short program: 4:15-7 p.m., Peacock

Men’s short program: 5-7 p.m., USA Network

Women’s free skate: 7:45-11 p.m., Peacock

Women’s free skate: 8-11 p.m., NBC

Jan. 28

Free dance: 2-4:30 p.m., Peacock

Free dance: 2:30-4:30 p.m., NBC

Pairs’ free skate: 7:30-10 p.m., Peacock

Pairs’ free skate: 8-10 p.m., USA Network

Jan. 29

Men’s free skate: 2:30-6 p.m., Peacock

Men’s free skate: 3-6 p.m., NBC

Who were the 2022 US Figure Skating champions?

Three of the four national champs from 2022 won’t be back to defend their crown in 2023. Six-time reigning men’s champion Nathan Chen isn’t competing this season, while 2022 women’s champion Mariah Bell and two-time pairs winners Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc (2019, 2022) all retired.

Those aren’t the only notable names who are absent from this year’s competition, either. Men’s skater Vincent Zhou (not competing this season), women’s skater Alysa Liu and ice dancers Zachary Donohue and Madison Hubbell (retired) all will be absent, as well.

Evan Bates and Madison Chock, however, are looking to repeat in San Jose. The tandem has reached the national title podium in 10 consecutive years, claiming three golds (2015, 2020, 2022), six silvers and one bronze. At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, they finished fourth behind bronze medalists Donohue and Hubbell.

Who is competing at the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships?

Here’s a full look at the participating athletes for each event and how they qualified:

Women’s

Alexa Gasparotto (senior sectionals)

Amber Glenn (bye)

Audrey Shin (bye)

Ava Ziegler (senior sectionals)

Bradie Tennell (bye)

Clare Seo (bye)

Elsa Cheng (senior sectionals)

Gabriella Izzo (bye)

Gracie Gold (bye)

Hanna Harrell (senior sectionals)

Isabeau Levito (bye)

Josephine Lee (senior sectionals)

Lindsay Thorngren (bye)

Lindsay Wang (senior sectionals)

Michelle Lee (senior sectionals)

Sonja Hilmer (senior sectionals)

Starr Andrews (bye)

Ting Cui (senior sectionals)

Men’s

Andrew Torgashev (senior sectionals)

Camden Pulkinen (bye)

Daniel Martynov (senior sectionals)

Dinh Tran (bye)

Goku Endo (senior sectionals)

Ilia Malinin (bye)

Jason Brown (bye)

Jimmy Ma (bye)

Joonsoo Kim (senior sectionals)

Joseph Klein (senior sectionals)

Liam Kapeikis (bye)

Matthew Nielsen (senior sectionals)

Maxim Naumov (senior sectionals)

Mitchell Friess (senior sectionals)

Samuel Mindra (senior sectionals)

Tomoki Hiwatashi (bye)

Will Annis (bye)

Yaroslav Paniot (senior sectionals)

Pairs

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (bye)

Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia (bye)

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea (bye)

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe (bye)

Grace Hanns and Danny Neudecker (U.S. Pairs Final)

Katie McBeath and Nathan Bartholomay (bye)

Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger (U.S. Pairs Final)

Maria Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov (bye)

Nica Digerness and Mark Sadusky (advancement petition)

Nina Ouellette and Rique Newby-Estrella (U.S. Pairs Final)

Sonia Baram and Daniel Tioumentsev (bye)

Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez (bye)

Ice dance

Angela Ling and Caleb Wein (U.S. Ice Dance Final)

Cara Murphy and Joshua Levitt (replacement)

Caroline Depietri & TJ Carey (replacement)

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons (bye)

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko (bye)

Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik (U.S. Ice Dance Final)

Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville (bye)

Eva Pate and Logan Bye (bye)

Isabella Flores and Ivan Desyatov (U.S. Ice Dance Final)

Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen (bye)

Leah Krauskopf and YuanShi Jin (U.S. Ice Dance Final)

Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov (bye)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates (bye)

Oona Brown and Gage Brown (bye)

Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov (U.S. Ice Dance Final)