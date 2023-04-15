Stream the Grand Prix of Long Beach Preview

What to Know The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is April 14-16.

The INDYCAR race is schedule for midday Sunday with the IMSA race set for Saturday afternoon.

A street festival atmosphere with a playlist featuring the exhilarating engine notes of INDYCAR, sports cars and more is coming to Long Beach this weekend.

Six different series will be part of the three-day Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, highlighted by INDYCAR race on Sunday and the IMSA WeatherTech sports car series on Saturday.

But Long Beach offers much more than the usual race weekend. Watch live coverage at noon Saturday on our streaming channels, NBC San Diego News, on Roku (Ch. 4232), Samsung TV Plus (Ch. 1035) and XumoPlay.

Then, here's how to watch all of the weekend's racing.

How to Watch INDYCAR at the Grand Prix of Long Beach

INDYCAR practice and qualifying sessions will be streamed live on Peacock ahead of race day Sunday.

Last year's winner Josef Newgarden completed the 85-lap race in 1 hour, 46 minutes with an average speed of 93.977 mph, outdueling Romain Grosjean and Alex Palou. Other drivers to watch include six-time series champ Scott Dixon and past Long Beach winners Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward.

A thrilling knockout-style qualifying session is set for Saturday to determine grid positions for Sunday's race and the pulse-pounding dive into Turn 1.

Here's how to watch all INDYCAR sessions from Long Beach. All times are California time.

Practice 1: Peacock, 3 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Friday

Practice 2: Peacock, 8:45 a.m. - 9:45 p.m., Saturday

Qualifying: Peacock, 12:05 p.m. - 1:20 p.m., Saturday

Warmup: Peacock, 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., Sunday

Race: NBC and Peacock, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday

How to Watch IMSA at the Grand Prix of Long Beach

The IMSA WeatherTech Championship competitors are scheduled to qualify Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's 100-minute race on the streets of Long Beach.

Three classes of race cars will be on the track -- one prototype class and two production-based GTD classes. The teams are coming off the season opening 24 Hours of Daytona and the storied 12 Hours of Sebring, so this will be a sprint race with the winner largely determined by who can stay out of trouble on the 1.9-mile street course.

Here's this year's entry list, which includes eight GTP cars, five GTD Pro cars and 15 GTD entries.

Here's how to watch.

Qualifying: IMSA.tv, 5:18 p.m. - 6:03 p.m., Friday

Race: USA, IMSA.tv and Peacock, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday

Click here for details about the Super Drift Challenge, SPEED/UTV Stadium SUPER Trucks and Porsche Carrera Cup competitions. See the complete weekend schedule here.

The 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach track map. Credit: Acura GPLB (Click for larger view)

About the Long Beach Street Course

A lap doesn't take long in Long Beach. The course is only 1.968 miles with 11 turns. The fastest section is along Shoreline Drive and the start-finish line. Fans in the grandstands can watch cars reach their top speeds on the track and see what happens when pit lane gets busy.

From there, drivers brake hard into Turn 1, an overtaking opportunity before the dolphin fountain section and turns 2 and 3. After navigating turns 4 and 5, the track parallels a portion of Shoreline Drive -- an exciting viewing area on the dive down into Turn 6.

Drivers set up through here for the blast down Seaside Way and entry into another technical section of track that includes a sweeping left into the hairpin Turn 11. This last section of the track is another great place to watch.