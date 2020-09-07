Hosmer's Season in Jeopardy with Broken Finger

The Padres could be without one of their most important players for the rest of the season.

"This one hurts."

Jayce Tingler told reporters after Monday's 1-0 win over Colorado that Eric Hosmer suffered a broken left index finger. The injury occurred on a bunt attempt in the first inning. Kyle Freeland's pitch struck Hosmer directly on the finger. He stepped out of the box before being checked out by Tingler and a team doctor. The veteran third baseman left the game and was replaced by Mitch Moreland.

Tingler said they expect his recovery to take somewhere in the two-to-six week range.

"We're gonna keep it moving, we're gonna hold ground, and we're gonna get him back. And when he gets back we're gonna be in a good position."



Here's what Jayce Tingler had to say about Eric Hosmer suffering a broken left index finger. pic.twitter.com/qDbYAxuhd3 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 8, 2020

"We're hopeful, and knowing Hos he's a tough guy and knowing his pain tolerance," Tingler said. "Obviously we got to wait a couple days and see how this heals up - wait a week or 10 days and see how it heals up. With some good luck and some good fortunate it heals up and at that point it'll be up to pain tolerance, and if we can get it to that point I feel very confident betting on the man."

Hosmer was in the midst of his best season in a Padres uniform. His .886 OPS is a career best, and his .288 batting average is his highest number since 2017. The 30-year-old is top-five on the Padres in homers (8) and RBI (32).

As for potential replacements - Moreland, a veteran 1B/DH, was acquired by the Padres before the Trade Deadline. He hit .328 with eight home runs and 21 RBI with Boston, but is off to a 2-for-19 start with San Diego.

The favorite for NL Rookie of the Year is Jake Cronenworth, who turned heads early in the season with his play in place of Hosmer - who was battling gastritis. Cronenworth has made eight starts at first base.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.