Hooping With Hoosiers! San Diego State Will Play NCAA Tournament Game in Gym With Some Movie Magic

In 1986, the movie "Hoosiers" was a Hollywood hit.

The movie, based on Hickory High School's improbable run to an Indiana state championship, became an iconic basketball film.

Hinkle Fieldhouse. It was a magical gym for Hickory in Hoosiers. Will it be a magical gym for San Diego State? We’ll won’t measure the rims, but we’ll take a closer look at the iconic venue where @Aztec_MBB will play its 1st rd #NCAATournament game 6pm sports @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/tJGLJPc4rm — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) March 17, 2021

35 years after "Hoosiers" release, San Diego State will be hooping where Hickory was king. Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University was the arena used for filming Hickory's championship winning scenes. This Friday, the Aztecs 1st round NCAA Tournament game against Syracuse will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

San Diego State practiced at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday and Aztec players are well aware of the hoops history they walked into.

"This is a very iconic place," said Aztec senior forward Matt Mitchell. "I used to watch the movie "Hoosiers" with my dad before every season, so being able to walk in the front of the gym and see all the Hoosiers memorabilia is great."

After getting off the team bus, Aztec players entered Hinkle Fieldhouse, then stopped to see the "Hoosiers" movie display in the entryway, before walking into the arena just like the Hickory high team did in the film.

Sophomore forward Keshad Johnson felt the basketball chills, saying the arena "gives you that feeling in your heart than I'm making history."

Freshman guard Lamont Butler was touched by the hoops history of Hinkle, but not distracted from the task at hand, "It's amazing to be here and I'm ready to get a win here."

Wednesday was the Aztecs only chance to practice inside Hinkle Fieldhouse before taking the court Friday.

6th seeded SDSU and 11th seeded Syracuse are scheduled to tip off the 1st round NCAA Tournament game Friday at 6:40pm PST. The Aztecs enter with a record of 23-4 and a 14 game win streak.