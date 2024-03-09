G-League hoops in Oceanside? Announcement planned for Monday fuels speculation

Is professional basketball returning to San Diego County? We will find out Monday.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Frontwave Arena will be making an announcement in Oceanside Monday afternoon. The nature of the announcement was not specified in the invitation, but the scheduled event has generated speculation that the NBA franchise will move their G League team to the brand new arena.

The G League is the NBA’s developmental wing, and for most of its history was called the NBA Developmental League or ‘D League’.

Frontwave Arena is the 7,500 seat facility that will serve as the home of the San Diego Sockers. The Sockers broke ground on the arena in May of 2021. It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

The Clippers established their G League squad in 2017 as the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. Toyota Arena has been their home their entire existence.

San Diego was the Clippers’ NBA home for six seasons, from 1978-1984. Their first seasons was their only winning season during that run. Bill Walton played for his hometown team for parts of three seasons. The Clippers’ stint in San Diego also included the likes of World B. Free, Norm Nixon, Terry Cummings, Kermit Washington, Tom Chambers, Lionel Hollins, and Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant – the father of Kobe Bryant.

When the franchise recently unveiled their new logo it included an image of a ship as a nod to their origins in San Diego.

The current Clippers roster features two prominent ties to the city of San Diego. Five-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard started for the Aztecs. The 32-year-old has played three seasons in Los Angeles. Lincoln High graduate Norman Powell won a title with Kawhi in Toronto in 2019, and came over in a trade to the Clips in 2022.

Other franchises in the region are the South Bay Lakers, Santa Cruz Warriors, Stockton Kings and the G League Ignite out of Henderson, Nevada.