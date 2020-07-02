tennis

French Open to Allow Fans in Stands at the Tournament

Wearing masks is recommended but will not be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, but must be worn when fans are moving around inside the grounds

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates during his mens singles fourth round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during Day eight of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Photo by Adam Pretty / Getty Images

The French Open will allow fans to attend this year's postponed tournament.

The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.

Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 7 hours ago

Listen: On Friar Podcast – Expectations for Spring Training 2.0, And an Inside Look at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Division I 6 hours ago

UC San Diego Officially Goes D-1, Joins Big West Conference

The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.

The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans. No more than four people can sit together in one group and there must also be one chair left empty between each mini-group of people in the same row.

“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” the FFT said. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”

Wearing masks is recommended but will not be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, but must be worn when fans are moving around inside the grounds.

Hand sanitizers will also be available.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tenniscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us