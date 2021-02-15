Former Charger Vincent Jackson Found Dead in Florida

Former Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson was 38-years-old, and lived in South Tampa. His body was discovered at a Homewood Suites in the Tampa area. The Sheriff's department says Jackson checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been staying there since.

On February 10 Jackson's family contacted the Sheriff's office to report him missing, which led to a formal report being filed a day later. The missing person's case was closed on February 12, after the department spoke with Jackson and assessed his well-being.

A housekeeper found his body at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. According to the report there were no signs of trauma. The investigation remains active, as the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office goes about determining the cause of death.

Jackson met his wife Lindsey in San Diego. The two got married in 2011.

San Diego drafted the six-foot-five-inch wide receiver out of Northern Colorado in 2005. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Chargers, before retiring after five years in Tampa. Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl wideout, twice with San Diego. He caught 272 passes for 4,754 yards and scored 37 touchdowns as a Charger.

Jackson retired in May of 2018.