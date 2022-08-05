Everything you need to know about the Pro Football Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Canton, Ohio – the storied household of countless football icons.

It’s the city where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located, paying tribute to the sport’s greatest players.

Every year, a new batch of players is selected to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. In 2022, there are eight players who will have their name put in the history books forever.

Ahead of the induction ceremony on Saturday, here’s everything you need to know about the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

When did the Pro Football Hall of Fame open?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was founded on Sept. 17, 1963. That year saw 17 players get enshrined, highlighted by Earl Lambeau, George Halas and more.

Why is the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton?

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there are three reasons why it is located in Canton.

The first is because the American Professional Football Association, which was later renamed the National Football League, was founded in Canton in 1920. Secondly, the Canton Bulldogs were the top dogs in the league before it became the NFL. And third, citizens of Canton launched a strong campaign in the 1960s to make it the host city, which it won.

How many players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Once the Class of 2022 is officially enshrined, there will be 362 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Which team has the most players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

The team with the most players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the Chicago Bears. Chicago has 34 inductees, with notable names such as Halas, Mike Ditka, Brian Urlacher, Walter Payton and more.

Chicago’s rivals, the Green Bay Packers, are second with 33.

What is the biggest class in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Only two classes have had more than 10 inductees. The first was in 1963 with 17 as aforementioned, and the other was in 2020 when 20 players were named. The maximum in one class is eight, but that year included 20 to honor the NFL’s 100th anniversary.

What is the smallest class in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

There are two classes tied for the smallest number of inductees: 1973 and 1976. Each class had just three players.

Raymond Berry, Joe Schmidt and Jim Parker made up the 1973 class, while Ray Flaherty, Jim Taylor and Len Ford represented the 1976 class.

Which position has the most players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

The position with the most players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is not quarterback or defensive lineman. Rather, it is offensive lineman. There are 52 offensive linemen inducted in Canton.

How many quarterbacks are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Quarterbacks might not be the position with the most players, but it is a position with plenty of representation. There are 34 signal callers inducted in Canton.

How are players voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

As you might’ve expected, getting enshrined in Canton is not simple. Any fan can nominate a player, coach or contributor by writing to the organization, but the individual must be retired for at least five years before they can be considered.

From there, a 49-person selection committee comprised of media representatives are polled three times (in March, July and September for the upcoming class), before a final list of 18 to 19 individuals is determined. Those finalists then have their biographies discussed before reduction votes start taking place.

In order for a finalist to get elected, they must receive a minimum of 80% of the vote to pass. An accounting firm collects and tallies the ballots, but vote totals are not announced. The only announcement involves the electees.

You can find the detailed look at how enshrinees are selected here.