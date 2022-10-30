49ers' Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History With Triple-Threat Performance Vs. Rams

McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history.

During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did something no other player has done in 49ers history: Record rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.

Christian McCaffrey is the first player in the 49ers' illustrious history to record a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game.



It took him 2 weeks — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It all started three minutes into the second quarter when McCaffrey threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Brandon Aiyuk to get the 49ers on the board.

CMC AIRS IT OUT FOR SIX 😱pic.twitter.com/y1j6oq1xQJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

Then late in the third quarter, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found McCaffrey sprinting to the endzone and they connected for a 9-yard touchdown to give San Francisco the lead.

McCAFFREY HAULS IT IN 🙌pic.twitter.com/JXtdM1TDrm — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

Finally, with the 49ers at first-and-goal early in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo handed off the ball to McCaffrey for the rushing touchdown, thus completing the "Triple Crown."

✅ Passing TD

✅ Receiving TD

✅ Rushing TD



CMC TRIPLE CROWN 👑 pic.twitter.com/Saw5XDOj8K — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

McCaffrey is the only third running back in NFL history, and the first since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005, to have a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in the same game.

The only running backs with 1+ pass TD, rush TD, and receiving TD in a single game since the 1970 merger:



Christian McCaffrey (2022)

LaDainian Tomlinson (2005)

Walter Payton (1979)#FTTB @49ers @ProFootballHOF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 30, 2022

Overall, McCaffrey had 94 rushing yards on 18 carries, 55 yards on eight receptions and threw a 34-yard pass for a touchdown in the 49ers' pivotal Week 8 win over their NFC West rivals.

The star running back's stat line is important because he is the first person in NFL history to accrue such stats.

CMC is the first player in NFL history with:



90 RUSH YDS

50 REC YDS

30 PASS YDS

1 RUSH TD

1 REC TD

1 PASS TD



Thaddeus Young type stat. pic.twitter.com/sfhC77D9GS — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022

With the 49ers missing star receiver Deebo Samuel in their crucial matchup against the Rams, McCaffrey more than made up for it with his incredible outing against the defending Super Bowl champions.

By displaying his all-around ability, it's clear that McCaffrey is the "ultimate" chess piece for the 49ers' offense and showed exactly why fans and teammates alike are "excited" to have him in the Bay Area.