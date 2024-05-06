Padres

On Friar Podcast: Impact of Arraez's Arrival Amid Padres Pitching Concerns

The guys discuss his immediate impact and long term questions about the move.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

Friday brought the latest A.J. Preller bombshell. Long coveted hitting maestro Luis Arraez is a Padre and made history with Saturday's four-hit debut. What makes him special and why he'll be a boost to the lineup. Derek and Darnay discuss his fit in the lineup and on the field, and the latest crop of prospects headed out of the system. A weekend that brought a big addition ended with tough news on the pitching front. How does all of it impact the Padres outlook in 2024?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

