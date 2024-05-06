On Friar Podcast: Impact of Arraez's Arrival Amid Padres Pitching Concerns

Friday brought the latest A.J. Preller bombshell. Long coveted hitting maestro Luis Arraez is a Padre and made history with Saturday's four-hit debut. What makes him special and why he'll be a boost to the lineup. Derek and Darnay discuss his fit in the lineup and on the field, and the latest crop of prospects headed out of the system. A weekend that brought a big addition ended with tough news on the pitching front. How does all of it impact the Padres outlook in 2024?

