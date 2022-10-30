Christian McCaffrey Credits Younger Brothers for Touchdown Pass Vs. Rams

Why CMC credits younger brothers for halfback pass vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers Faithful can thank the McCaffrey brothers for the game-changing, historic play in San Francisco’s 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey credited his younger brothers for being able to pull off the neat trick play in the second quarter of Sunday’s win.

“Both my little brothers are quarterbacks so I learned a lot from them,” McCaffrey told reporters after the win. “I used to always want to play quarterback just because it was the best position, but I’ve been a running back since I was seven.”

On Sunday, he was more than just a running back as McCaffrey showed off his triple-threat versatility in just his second game in the Red and Gold, making history along the way.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed a backward pass to McCaffrey, who then lofted a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk to get the 49ers on the scoreboard.

The 49ers’ next two touchdowns came from McCaffrey each in a different style. A receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown made McCaffrey the first player since 2005 to throw a TD pass, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game.

He also became the first player in 49ers history to record the touchdown triple crown.

It surely was a remarkable performance for the 26-year-old, but he completely pointed the finger at his brothers and all that they’ve taught him.

“Gotta get that elbow up, you know? Gotta get loose, get that elbow up,” McCaffrey said. “It helps when someone’s wide open as well.”

McCaffrey’s two younger brothers, Dylan and Luke, have both played quarterback at their respective colleges, although Luke has transitioned into a wide receiver role at Rice University.

Perhaps Christian McCaffrey too will change positions in the future.