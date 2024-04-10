Padres

Cease shoves, Padres show offensive potential in 10-2 win over Cubs

Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar homered to help San Diego land a series win over Chicago.

By Darnay Tripp

That's more like it.

On Monday the Padres needed a late nine-run outburst to beat the Cubs. One night later they managed just one run. Wednesday they showed what they're capable of.

Jurickson Profar had three hits, homered and drove in three runs to help the Padres take the series with a 10-2 win.

As a team San Diego racked up 12 hits. Jake Cronenworth also went yard and had a pair of hits. Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim also posted multi-hit performances.

Luis Campusano opened up a two-run second inning with an RBI single that drove in Profar. Two innings later the veteran left fielder pushed Machado across with an RBI double. Kim scored on a Luis Campusano grounder. The Padres catcher drove in two runs.

Mike Shildt's lineup broke the game open in the sixth with Cronenworth and Profar's solo homers. The seventh brought RBI singles from Cronenworth and Jose Azocar. Tatis capped scoring in the eighth, driving in Jackson Merrill.

Dylan Cease was sharp for a second consecutive start. The late spring training addition went six innings with seven strikeouts. The Cubs did score two on his watch, coming on a Michael Busch home run. Those runs were not charged to Cease, who would have escaped the fourth inning unscathed if not for a two-out error by Kim.

The series win is the first of the season for the Padres, who now hit the road for a pair of series - beginning in Dodger Stadium on Friday.

