Women's Olympic Hockey: How to Watch Team USA Vs. Finland in 2022 Semifinals

Hilary Knight and the United States women's hockey team look for a second win against Team Finland in Beijing

Finland stands in the way between America and its long-awaited rematch against Canada in the gold medal match of the women's ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA beat Finland 5-2 in its first game in Beijing. The rematch promises to be a closely contested battle. The loser will face Switzerland in the bronze medal match.

The winner gets undefeated Canada -- the closest thing the 2022 Olympics has seen to a juggernaut.

Here's key information about the semifinal matchup:

Team USA vs. Finland start time

Puck drops at 8:10 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 14.


Team USA vs. Finland how to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast on USA Network.

Team USA vs. Finland live stream

The Olympic hockey game between Team USA and Finland will be available for streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

The gold medal match against Canada will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:10 p.m. ET

