Italy, Norway Advance to Curling Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game

The table is officially set for the medal-awarding mixed doubles curling matches.

Italy, who went 9-0 in round robin, advanced through the semifinals with an easy 8-1 victory over Sweden.

On the other side, Norway defeated Great Britain 6-5 in a thrilling result. In the eighth and final end, Norway positioned itself to win it on the last throw of the match. Kristin Skaslien threw the final stone as her teammate Magnus Nedregotten swept, and the stone took out Great Britain's to seal the victory.

Skaslien and Nedregotten, who are married, won bronze for Norway in this event in 2018. This is just the second Olympics with mixed doubles curling after Canada won gold in the 2018 Games.

The Italian duo of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner has cruised through the competition in Beijing. Italy is now 10-0 with an 87-49 point differential in the Winter Olympics.

Italy and Norway will face off in the gold match game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:05 a.m. ET. The bronze medal game between Great Britain and Sweden is set for Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1:05 a.m. ET.