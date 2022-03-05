Aztecs Hit 21 in Reno, San Diego State Wins 21st Game Of Season With Win Against Nevada

San Diego State basketball hit 21 in a city known for gambling.

Wrapping up the regular season Saturday night in Reno, Nevada with a game against the University of Nevada, the Aztecs earned their 21st win of the season with 79 to 78 victory.

San Diego State is 21-7 overall and 13-4 in the Mountain West Conference, next up they'll play in the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

As the 3rd seed in the conference tournament, the Aztecs receive a bye into the quarterfinals. SDSU will play the winner of San Jose State/Fresno State, in the late game Thursday, March 10th.

San Diego State has won 9 of 10 games and moved into a very secure position for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, but a win or two in Vegas will help the Aztecs tournament resume.

In beating Nevada, SDSU was once again led in scoring by guard Matt Bradley with 24 points.

The Aztecs were somewhat fortunate to get out of Reno with a victory. After a fantastic first 32 minutes, the Aztecs led by 18 points, but then turnovers, non-aggressive offense and a surging Wolf Pack team cut the lead to 1 point with 16 seconds to play.



Nevada had two shots to take the lead in the final seconds, but Nathan Mensah and Keshad Johson both came up with big blocks to preserve the win.