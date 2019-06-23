Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, June 21, 2019)

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of June 24th-30th.

    PADRES: The Friars are off Monday before a quick two-game set in Baltimore against the Orioles Tuesday and Wednesday. After a travel day Thursday, they host the St. Louis Cardinals Friday-Sunday. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is BeerFest, Saturday 7:10 p.m. are 50th Anniversary Gwynn & Hoffman Replica Jersey giveaways and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is Military Appreciation: POW/MIA Recognition Day.

    COLOSSUS CUP: The Colossus Cup heads to SDCCU Stadium Friday when Chivas de Guadalajara of Liga MX face River Plate from Argentina’s Primera Division at 8:15 p.m.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices