Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, June 21, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of June 24th-30th.

PADRES: The Friars are off Monday before a quick two-game set in Baltimore against the Orioles Tuesday and Wednesday. After a travel day Thursday, they host the St. Louis Cardinals Friday-Sunday. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is BeerFest, Saturday 7:10 p.m. are 50th Anniversary Gwynn & Hoffman Replica Jersey giveaways and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is Military Appreciation: POW/MIA Recognition Day.

COLOSSUS CUP: The Colossus Cup heads to SDCCU Stadium Friday when Chivas de Guadalajara of Liga MX face River Plate from Argentina’s Primera Division at 8:15 p.m.