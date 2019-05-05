Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May sixth-12th.

PADRES: The Padres continue their home stand with a trio of games against the New York Mets Monday-Wednesday at Petco Park. Monday and Wednesday is Friar Family Days and Tuesday is Taco Tuesday. The Friars are off Thursday as they head to Colorado to face the Rockies Friday-Sunday.

GULLS: The second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs head to Pechanga Arena Wednesday and Friday when the Gulls host the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights. Game five is necessary is Saturday in Bakersfield.

SEALS: The Seals host Calgary Monday 7:30 p.m. at Pechanga Arena in the opening round of the NLL Playoffs.

STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force host the Tucson Sugar Skulls Thursday 7:05 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Irvine 6 p.m. at USD and Friday vs. Pacific 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Pacific 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Pacific 1 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at Saint Mary’s.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the Occidental College Invitational.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the NCAA West Regional at Texas A&M.

-BASEBALL: Wednesday-Saturday at the CCAA Tournament in Turlock.

-MEN’S GOLF: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Tournament at Dixie State.

-MEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the Oxy Invitational.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the Oxy Invitational.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the NCAA Regionals.

-BASEBALL: Monday vs. Brigham Young 6 p.m. in Lake Elsinore and Friday-Sunday at Fresno State.

-TRACK & Field: Wednesday-Saturday at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships in Clovis.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday-Saturday at Utah State.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-BASEBALL: Wednesday-Saturday at the CCAA Tournament in Stockton.

-MEN’S GOLF: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA South Central/West Regional in St. George, Utah.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Regional.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday at the NCAA Championships in Stanford.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday and Saturday at the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at the NCAA West Regional.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the Western Sprints Championship in Rancho Cordova.