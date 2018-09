Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018)

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September 10th-16th.

PADRES: The Friars wrap up Vedder Cup play Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle. After a travel day Thursday, the Padres are back home Friday-Sunday when the Texas Rangers head to Petco Park. Friday is Fiesta in the Park, Saturday is a Backpack Cooler giveaway and Sunday is Military Appreciation Day.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Branch/McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday at the Gopher Invitational in Minnesota.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Friday vs. San Diego 2 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Pepperdine 4 p.m. and UCLA Sunday 6 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Oregon State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. UTEP 9 a.m. and Louisiana 3 p.m. both days at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Brown 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Arizona State 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. UNLV 5 p.m. both at USD.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. USC 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Louisiana 9 a.m. and Oregon State 3 p.m. in the SDSU/USD Challenge in San Diego.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Friday at Pentathlon 2 p.m. in San Diego.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the USD Invite in Mission Bay 8:30 a.m.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Harvard 9 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Monday vs. Saint Martin’s 1:30 p.m., Friday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State East Bay 11:30 a.m. all at UCSD.

-MEN’S WATERPOLO: Wednesday at Cal Lutheran and Thursday at UC Santa Barbara.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. San Francisco State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State East Bay 7 p.m. both at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State East Bay 2 p.m. both at UCSD.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the USD Invite 8:30 a.m.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Cal State East Bay 12:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 11:30 a.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Cal State East Bay 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Cal State East Bay 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. San Francisco State 7 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the USD Invite 8:30 a.m.