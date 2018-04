Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is coming up this week in San Diego sports. (Published Saturday, April 14, 2018)

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April 16th-22nd.

PADRES: The Friars are home Monday-Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers come to Petco Park. All three games start at 7:10 p.m. and the series includes Taco Tuesday. After an off day Thursday the Padres head to Arizona for a weekend series against the Diamondbacks.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. Cal State Fullerton 6 p.m. at Fowler Park and Friday at Pepperdine 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Thursday at the Mt. SAC Invite in Torrance and the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa.

-SOFTBALL: Saturday at Pacific 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at Pacific 1 p.m. and Sunday at Saint Mary’s 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the Ohio State Double Dual.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Sunday vs. Pacific 11 a.m. at USD.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-TRACK AND FIELD: Wednesday-Thursday at the California Invitational in Azusa and Thursday at the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrance and Thursday-Friday at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday-Saturday at the Big West Tournament.

-BASEBALL: Thursday and Friday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 6 p.m. at UCSD and Saturday at Cal State San Bernardino 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday vs. San Diego State in Chula Vista 7 a.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday at Cal State Monterey Bay 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State Monterey Bay 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at Claremot-Mudd-Scripps 3 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the Mountain West Championship in Mission Hills.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. CSUN 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday vs. Fresno State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Fresno State 1 p.m. all at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday at Fresno State 10 a.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 12 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Thursday and Friday at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa and Saturday at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach.

-SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at Fresno State.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday at UC San Diego 7 a.m. and Saturday UC Santa Barbara Scrimmage in San Diego 7 a.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday vs. San Diego 2 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at UC San Diego 6 p.m.

-MEN’S GOLF: Friday-Sunday at the Mountain West Championship in Gold Mountain.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Saturday at Notre Dame.